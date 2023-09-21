Zimmerman, Vick, Reamon part of latest Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Five superstar athletes who hail from the 757 will join the ranks of the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame this November.

Ryan Zimmerman, Michael Vick, Francena McCorory, Tommy Reamon Sr. and Tony Brothers will be inducted into the hall during a November 8 banquet at Chartway Arena, the organization announced Wednesday.

Zimmerman graduated from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach and went on to star at Virginia. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and spent his entire career with Nationals until he retired following the 2021 season. Zimmerman was a two-time All-Star and helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, the first in franchise history. His number is retired by UVA and the Nationals.

Vick played his high school football at Ferguson and Warwick in Newport News before suiting up for Virginia Tech and taking the Hokies to the next level. He would lead Tech to the 1999 national championship game and was the top overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler who holds the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

McCorory attended Bethel High School and Hampton University, shining on the track at all levels. She's a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping the 4x400 meter relay team climb atop the podium in the 2012 and 2016 summer games. McCorory was a bronze medalist at the 2011 World Championships and claimed three national titles during her college days with the Pirates.

A graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Newport News, Reamon played in the NFL and the World Football League, earning MVP honors in the latter in 1974. He's served as head coach at Ferguson, Warwick, Gloucester, Landstown and Denbigh and runs numerous youth football initiatives through his City On My Chest organization. Reamon was a two-time National Junior College Player of the Year, finished his college career at Missouri and is approaching the 200 win mark as a high school head coach.

Brothers graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk before attending Old Dominion University. A longtime basketball referee, Brothers has officiated more than 1,700 NBA games and nearly 200 postseason contests. He reached the NBA in 1994 and was voted as the league's best referee by the players earlier this year.

The November 8 banquet at Chartway Arena will begin at 6:00 PM with dinner, followed by 7:00 induction ceremony. Tickets and tables can be reserved by calling the box office at (757) 683-4444.