Steel designer creates large-scale badge replica in Officer Katie Thyne's memory

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Steel designer Ed Hogle created a large-sized replica of a police badge out of stainless steel. The replica was a dedication to fallen Newport News Officer Katie Thyne.

The steel badge was a replica of a Newport News Police Badge. On it was Thyne's name, badge number and end-of-watch date.

Hogle, the owner of Steel Crazy Iron Art, produced the replica in his workshop. He's created lots of replicas, dedications and memorials out of steel, such as a 9/11 memorial.

Thyne was killed on January 23 when she pulled over a vehicle in response to a call about drugs. The driver then accelerated after Thyne told him to get out of the vehicle.

She was dragged by the car, which crashed down the road. Thyne was hospitalized and later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

"If there's something I can do to honor her memory, it's right at the top of my list of what to do," Hogle said.

It took Hogle three hours to make with some help, and he said it's his way of paying it forward. Hogle presented it to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew Friday afternoon in a conference room at police headquarters.

"To receive something like this that took a lot of time and effort, a lot of thought behind it, how beautiful it is," Drew explained. "I wish I had the right words to say 'thank you,' but I don't."

Drew said the badge will probably be displayed at the South Precinct where Thyne was assigned. He presented Hogle a challenge coin-- a token of appreciation handed out by police and military units to recognize someone for a special tribute, event, or achievement -- representative of the police department, as a thank-you for the badge.

As for Hogle, he said he wants to produce more of these dedications for fallen police officers and firefighters.

