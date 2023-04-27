Students shot outside Virginia school: 'Too many guns in the city'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two students were shot outside George Wythe High School in South Richmond during the school day Thursday.

"Today at 12:02 p.m.] we responded to George Wythe High School for a report of shots fired," Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said in a 2 p.m. update. "Within one minute one of our officers from Third Precinct arrived on the scene. Three minutes later he found a juvenile male in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound."

The 16-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police, school leaders update Richmond school shooting

"While we were at this scene, working this case, a second juvenile male self transported to another local hospital suffering with a non life threatening gunshot wound," Edwards added. "We believe both are students here at George Wythe."

Information about a suspect shooter and the reasons behind the shooting were yet shared.

"Working in this case actively right now. We're talking with witnesses, we're interviewing subjects, we are reviewing camera footage and we are trying to get to the bottom of what happened today," Edwards said. "[We believe there was] only one shooter but other people involved that we're looking for."

George Wythe was placed on lockdown and continued the school day in lock-and-teach mode.

"We are planning to have a regular dismissal at 4 p.m. which is our normal time. However, we know some parents of course, would like to pick up their students and so we are asking any families who would like to do that to come to the Midlothian side of the football field where if they bring in ID we can retrieve their student bring them out and they can take them home," Richmond School superintendent Jason Kamras said.

When asked about his message for the community, Kamras asked for help.

"We need the entire village, all of Richmond to support us. The amount of gun violence in the city has just got to stop. We're asking for everybody to pitch in on that effort. There are too many guns in the city, and they're being used too often," he said. "Our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts are with the families of the victims this afternoon and we are praying for their recovery."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

