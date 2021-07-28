Help local students in need with Operation Backpack Blitz by donating school supplies

News 3 and Southern Bank are partnering up to collect school supplies for Operation Backpack Blitz!

Supplies such as backpacks, three-ring binders, pens and pencils, hand sanitizers, and more are suggested to donate.

You can drop off new backpacks and school supplies at any Southern Bank location in Hampton Roads or the ForKids location in Norfolk or Suffolk.

Amazon Smiles has partnered to offer an easy way to order items using the Amazon ForKids Back to School 2021 Wish List. To shop, click here and choose ForKids and they will receive 0.5% of eligible purchases.

Donations will be accepted now through August 25.

ForKids is a non-profit agency founded in 1988 with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty for families and children.

