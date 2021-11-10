Meet the 2021 People Taking Action Humanitarian Award winner

Watch
Posted at 3:07 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 15:19:58-05

On Wednesday, News 3 Anchors Beverly Kidd and Kurt Williams helped award people doing positive things in our community during the People Taking Action Humanitarian awards banquet.

We honored 12 kind people who gained the most website views and votes on wtkr.com through the year.

The banquet was held at Town Point Club in downtown Norfolk and the grand prize winner was Angela Howell from the Suffolk Public School System.

She is the key organizer for a special program to help countless families who are struggling to put food on the table.

News 3 and our community partner Southern Bank awarded her $2,500 plus one $1,000 to the charity of her choice.

You can click here to view videos from all the finalists this year. Thank you for all you do for your communities!

