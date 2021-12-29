For longtime Norfolk SPCA volunteer, it's all about the animals

NORFOLK, Va. — One by one Mary Babcock goes down the line at the Norfolk SPCA, a treat in hand for each and every dog awaiting their forever home.

"I like animals and I've always had them. I've rescued any number of dogs and cats over the years. I have several that have come from here and from the streets, so this is a logical place for me to be," she shared with News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

Babcock has been volunteering at the SPCA for 22 years and is a daily presence at the shelter.

It's because of that dedication that the staff nominated her for a News 3 People Taking Action Award.

"I'm usually not speechless. Thank you so much. I do it because I enjoy doing it," Babcock shared after Corillo surprised her with the award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

Raychel Smithson with the Norfolk SPCA says the impact Babcock has on the animals and other volunteers is without question.

"She's such an inspiration for younger volunteers. I hope they see Miss Mary and want that longevity and feel like they can be here long term just like her and make such an impact," Smithson said.

Even if people can't commit to daily visits, Babock says all it takes is a few minutes to make a big difference.

"My recommendation is if you like animals and you have a few minutes, come here and help all these little characters need all the help they can get whether they're dogs, cats, bunnies or people," Babcock shared with a laugh.

