Police investigate sexual assault incident at Virginia Beach Food Lion

Posted at 10:30 PM, Jul 24, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating an assault that took place at a Food Lion location in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the sexual assault took place at a Food Lion on Princess Anne

Officials say a woman was standing in the check-out line when a man approached and stood directly behind her. They say he pressed his groin against her buttocks while looking down at himself. When confronted, he claimed he was reaching for something, left the line, and fled the store.

Police believe his actions were clearly portrayed as intentional. It is believed that the man frequents the area and shopping center around this Food Lion.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

