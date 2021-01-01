Carlson Financial is a retirement planning and wealth management firm serving the pre-retirees and retirees of all of Northeast, Kansas, Richmond, Virginia and all of Hampton Roads. Carl Carlson, CEO & Founder of Carlson Financial has dedicated his entire life to the financial services industry and started the business in 2007. He strives to offer clients’ the most advanced products and strategies available. Investment Advisory Services offered through Global Financial Private Capital, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.