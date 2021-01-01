Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (HUPTI) began with a vision. After the instillation of the first proton cancer treatment institute in 1990, rumblings of the therapy’s success reached Hampton University president, Dr. William R. Harvey. Upon learning more about the treatment from a Hampton University alumnus, he assembled a team to assess the feasibility of what would become the largest free-standing proton therapy facility in the world.

HUPTI History

Hampton University’s outstanding medical physics program, strong ties to the nearby Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility and longstanding relationship with the local cancer treatment community made it uniquely suited to become home to our nation’s eighth proton therapy treatment center. Engineered to be an environment where science and compassion meet, HUPTI’s advanced technologies and incredible, passionate staff continues to work together to bring patients and their families the very best in focused cancer care.

