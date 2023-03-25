Teenage relative charged in death of Richmond seventh grader, Crime Insder sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a 14-year-old related to 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash has been served with several juvenile petitions, including involuntary manslaughter, in Mitchell-Nash's death.

Dozens gathered on Thursday night on Richmond's Southside. Many did a walk in honor of the seventh-grade Binford Middle School student who was killed on March 10 on Stockton Street during the filming of a video where guns were used as props.

Mitchell-Nash's shooting has been ruled accidental. However, the 14-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, grand larceny of a firearm and underage possession of a firearm.

"Most of the time with a 14-year-old and a situation like this, you can expect to see him handled in the juvenile system. The purpose is to rehabilitate more than punish. The idea is he can move on with life without a felony record, get services for him, get him treatment so he can be rehabilitated and not be a burden on society when he gets out," CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said.

“A wave of grief reaches all corners of our city when a young person loses their life due to firearms in Richmond,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “It is even worse when it is preventable. A firearm stolen from a vehicle led to this tragedy and once again I implore all those with firearms to secure them safely.”

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.