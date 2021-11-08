Thief crashes Mercedes SUV into Chesterfield gun store, steals weapons

Watch

Chesterfield Police are trying to figure out who drove an SUV into Town Police Supply and stole guns.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Nov 08, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are working to determine who drove an SUV into Town Gun Shop of Richmond and stole guns.

The Courthouse Road store was closed Saturday as workers put up wooden boards to block broken doors and windows.

"Doors are completely caved in and laying on the ground, and it looks like they definitely got into some of the gun cabinets," contractor Austin Crenshaw with Illustrative Improvements, said.

Crenshaw and Travis Cobb partnered to put it up the wooden walls after Cobb's neighbor called him about the job.

"He said where my son works a truck drove right through the building last night at 3 a.m.. It happens to be a gun store. I said, okay that paints the picture pretty well,"Cobb, with Richmond Renovations, said.

Chesterfield Police released images of a man they said drove a Mercedes SUV through the front of the gun and ammunition shop — a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The man — in his early twenties — got away with multiple guns — and police found the SUV abandoned nearby.

This is the second time in a week someone tried to break into the gun store.

In the previous attempt, the would-be thief unsuccessfully used a hammer to break into the store.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

