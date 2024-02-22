This $38 perfume is replacing shoppers’ expensive favorites

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A good perfume never goes out of style. If you’re searching for your next signature scent but don’t want to spend a lot, the Sol de Janeiro fragrance mists are quickly replacing expensive high-end brands thanks to their lasting scent and $38 price tag.

If the name sounds familiar, there’s probably a reason for that. Sol de Janeiro is a big name beauty brand that, until recently, was most well-known for its iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Now, however, its fragrance mists have hit cult status as well. According to reviews, people are replacing some of their pricy favorites with these $38 scents.

$38 at Amazon

“This Sol de Janeiro is the best scent ever! Well, actually, I’m going to get them all and chuck all my other, more expensive perfumes,” wrote one reviewer. “I love the big chunky bottle that lets you spray generously without worrying about running out. The price makes it accessible, too.”

But it’s not just reviewers who love these fragrance mists. Simplemost commerce editor, Shea Simmons, is also a big fan.

“I’ve repurchased the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 multiple times. While I originally purchased it after seeing it go viral on TikTok, I kept going back for it because it just smells that good,” said Simmons. “Cheirosa 68 is a light and clean floral scent, and while it’s not overpowering, you can be sure people will enjoy the scent as you walk by. Plus, the bottles last forever, so you get your money’s worth!”

$38 at Amazon

One thing to keep in mind with these fragrances is that not only are they less expensive than traditional perfumes, but they are long lasting. Reviewers — and our editor — have praised the fact that scents last for hours without needing to over apply.

If, however, you do want to bump up the fragrance, some of the mists have matching body butters. Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream is available in Cheirosa 68 (our editor’s favorite) and Cheirosa 62 — a gourmand fragrance with notes of caramel and vanilla. You can even buy an entire Sol de Janeiro kit for fragrance layering.

$48 at Amazon

If you’re looking to cut costs in your beauty routine or want to try a new fragrance that won’t make your credit card scream, these affordable, viral, and beloved fragrance mists are worth a go.

This $38 perfume is replacing shoppers’ expensive favorites originally appeared on Simplemost.com