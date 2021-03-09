Menu

Tractor trailer strikes broken down dump truck causing it to catch fire on I-464 in Chesapeake

Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 12:00:22-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Virginia State Police responded to an incident on I-464 Tuesday morning involving several dump trucks.

According to the preliminary investigations, a dump truck broke down in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a tractor trailer.

The dump truck caught on fire, and the cab of the tractor trailer was ripped off the truck, overturned and partially ejecting the driver.

Officials say a Fed Ex truck swerved to avoid the crash and flipped over onto its side.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said as of 11:30 a.m., there is one lane of travel open allowing traffic to flow through.

There is currently a diesel fuel spill that is awaiting clean up.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m.

News 3 will provide updates as they become available from police.

