Closures to impact I-64 Reversible Express Lanes in Norfolk through the fall

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement multiweek closures on the I-64 Reversible Express Lanes in Norfolk starting Sept. 9.

VDOT Map showing the traffic impacts related to work on I-64 Reversible Express Lanes and the I-64 east bridge over I-564 staring Sept. 9.

This is between I-264 and I-564 and is part of the first phase of the Hampton Roads Express Lane (HREL) Norfolk Segment construction project.

Here's what to know from VDOT:

Estimated to begin as early as 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, traffic will be impacted as follows for approximately 7 weeks:

A continuous single lane closure will be in place for both directions of the Reversible Express Lanes between just west of Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and east of I-564/Granby Street (exit 276).

Traveling I-64 West:

The Reversible Express Lanes westbound exit ramp to the I-64 west mainline will be closed at the I-564 interchange, prohibiting all westbound Express Lanes traffic from exiting to the I-64 west general purpose lanes.

As a result, all motorists traveling the westbound Reversible Express Lanes MUST exit to I-564 during this closure. All westbound traffic on I-64 in Norfolk traveling to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) must use the mainline general purpose lanes during this closure.

All westbound tolls will be lifted for the Reversible Express Lanes in Norfolk to help mitigate further congestion as a result of this closure for both the Express Lanes and general purpose lanes for this peak travel time. While the dynamic, high occupancy tolling system is typically used to manage traffic flow to ensure a reliable trip in the Express Lanes, proactively lifting tolls during these closures allows more motorists traveling to I-564 to utilize the Express Lanes, helping relieve additional pressure on the general purpose lanes. Although this may increase traffic volume in the Express Lanes and impact travel time reliability, this temporary measure provides motorists an additional route option during this period of construction

Traveling I-64 East:

The Reversible Express Lanes entrance from the I-64 east general purpose lanes near Granby Street (exit 276) will be closed.

I-564:

During this multiweek closure of the I-64 Reversible Express Lanes, access to and from I-564 will be maintained, including:

The Reversible Express Lanes westbound exit ramp to I-564 west will remain open during the morning commute when the reversible lanes are running westbound.

The Reversible Express Lanes eastbound entrance ramp from I-564 east will remain open for the afternoon commute when the reversible lanes are open eastbound, with high-occupancy tolling operations in place for solo drivers and toll-free for those traveling with two or more occupants with the E-ZPass Flex transponder.

To expedite the bridge widening activities at this location and minimize the overall duration of the traffic impacts at this interchange, the contractor is also scheduled to implement a continuous single-lane closure on the I-64 west general purpose lanes off-ramp to I-564 west for several weeks, starting as early as the week of Oct. 7. While this closure is scheduled to overlap with the Express Lanes closures at this interchange, doing this work concurrently will allow the contractor to reduce the duration for the I-564 ramp lane reduction by nearly 10 weeks.

Additional short-term closures within the Reversible Express Lanes also remain ongoing during non-peak hours. This construction work is weather and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.