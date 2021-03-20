Eastbound lanes of Downtown Tunnel to be closed for routine maintenance this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Heads up, commuters!

Sunday night there will be a full eastbound closure on I-264 at the Downtown Tunnel for routine maintenance.

In case you’re wondering what that means, crews will be working on the tunnel’s jet fans, fire-life safety system inspections and other miscellaneous system maintenance activities. Basically, it’s maintenance to make sure everyone is safe driving through the tunnel system.

The time frame of the closure is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday, March 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 22.

The best alternate is the Midtown Tunnel.

