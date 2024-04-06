Expect increased tractor-trailer traffic in Hampton Roads after Baltimore bridge collapse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginians have seen more cargo at the Port of Virginia and more tractor-trailer traffic on the roads since the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

News 3 spoke with long-haul truck drivers at a truck stop in Hampton Roads Saturday.

Driver Alton Baldwin was checking his oil and getting ready for another long trip.

"I'm picking up an over-sized load at the port. Going to Mississippi," explained Baldwin. He's a driver from Florida.

He wasn't the only driver making a stop at the Port of Virginia.

The Port of Virginia told VDOT it expects roughly 500 additional truck trips each day as the Port of Baltimore is closed.

What happened in Baltimore's been weighing heavy on each driver's mind. One man who didn't want to go on camera told News 3 he drove the bridge in Baltimore three days before the collapse and has been thinking of those lost.

At the site of collapse, crews are still working to bring families closure. They are also working to reopen the area — but it could be some time.

In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin and other regional leaders met Friday to talk about the impact to trade.

"Hampton Roads residents and all Virginians can be confident we are prepared to manage this and keep trade moving in the face of unforeseen challenges," stated Gov. Youngkin.

Also Friday President Joe Biden commented on trade impacts.

"My task force on supply chains has been engaging with unions, rail, shipping, trucking, state and local leaders to minimize the impact on our supply chains," said Biden.

Drivers passing through Hampton Roads told News 3 they've made some adjustments to account for additional traffic.

"I talked to a couple of drivers here that said the Port's been severely packed, kind of hard to get in and out of. I'm going in early on Monday. My appointment is at nine but I'm trying to get in at six," said Baldwin.

Other ways truck drivers have been impacted?

Some said they're seeing higher rates, and Portsmouth truck repair workers said they're seeing more calls for service.

But that's noticed by some people more than others.

"I'm not seeing a difference. I don't haul containers, I haul heavy equipment so the rates are always good," explained Baldwin.

A spokesperson for VDOT said they believe the roadway network can absorb the uptick in truck traffic. The spokesperson said they expect much of the traffic will travel up the I-64 corridor to I-95 and points west and north, especially as tractor-trailers bring empty freight containers south from Baltimore.

VDOT also recommends trucks avoid peak periods to the extent possible at our river crossings.