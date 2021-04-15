HRBT closure scheduled for this weekend as VDOT conducts repairs of tide gate system

SUFFOLK, Va. – Heads up, commuters! One of our bridge-tunnels is scheduled to be closed this weekend for repairs.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close I-64 west at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 through 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 18 to conduct repairs of the tide gate system.

If you're driving on I-64 west at that time, you're encouraged to avoid the HRBT during the closure. Instead, you should use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

A detour at the 4th View exit ramp will direct westbound traffic onto I-64 east starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.

There are no plans to close the HRBT to eastbound traffic, VDOT says.

Testing of the tide gate system will take place later this year.

At a glance:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel closure

Saturday, April 17 into Sunday, April 18

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. – all westbound traffic will be redirected

I-64 east will remain open to traffic

For more travel alerts, follow @VaDOTHR on Twitter, visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or the Traffic Information Line at 757-361-3016, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app.

Click here to view a map of traffic in the area.