I-264 E collector-distributor road from Norfolk to Virginia Beach to close this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A major road closure is scheduled to take place this weekend.

As progress continues on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will temporarily close the I-264 E collector-distributor road (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15) this weekend.

This closure, which is scheduled consecutively from Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 13 at 5 a.m., will allow crews to shift the current collector-distributor road onto its new alignment and tie in the new I-264 E collector-distributor road with the newly widened bridge over Newtown Road.

When the road reopens to traffic on Monday, collector-distributor road drivers will be traveling on the new alignment and bridge, marking a significant milestone toward the completion of the interchange project.

When the closure is in place, all drivers traveling east on the collector-distributor road will be required to exit at Newtown Road (exit 15). This includes traffic coming from the I-64 ramps to Newtown Road (exit 284B) and traffic traveling from Norfolk using the I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) from Military Highway. Lane closures will be in place on the eastbound CD road in this location to help facilitate the closure.

Once motorists have exited at Newtown Road, they can:

Continue through the intersection

Utilize the Greenwich Road roundabout

Re-access I-264 east utilizing the on-ramp from the roundabout.

Drivers who are traveling to I-264 E beyond Witchduck Road (exit 16) toward the Oceanfront are encouraged to use the mainline/inside set of I-264 E in order to avoid the collector-distributor road closure. This means drivers coming from I-64 traveling beyond Witchduck Road on I-264 E should take exit 284A to mainline I-264.

Once the collector-distributor road reopens to traffic on Monday, a single-lane closure will remain in place to allow for continued work on the extension of the collector-distributor road in this location.

Additionally, as part of this continued work on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, drivers should be alert to an upcoming traffic shift of the ramp from I-64 W to mainline I-264 east (exit 284B), being implemented as early as Dec. 13. This temporary traffic pattern, expected to be in place through early 2022, will slightly shift flyover traffic to the left on I-264 E at the bridge over Kempsville Road, reducing mainline I-264 E by one lane in this location.

This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

Due to the nature and scope of this work, you are encouraged to prepare for delays and seek alternate routes when possible. You can plan your commute with VDOT’s free traffic information tools: