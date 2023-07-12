I-64 impacted by Hampton Roads Express Lanes Project

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — I-64 on the Peninsula in Hampton is impacted by the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Project.

Westbound lane closures began Sunday night, and Eastbound lanes are going to be impacted as early as July 16. The latest rounds of closures and shifts is expected to begin around 9 p.m..

I-64 East will go down to two lanes between Rip Rap Road and Settlers Landing Road. Travel lanes will shift south, away from the median. Traffic traveling from Hampton toward the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel could experience delays.

As soon as mid august, traffic on the Hampton River Bridge will shift west to east while the westbound bridge is under construction.