Portion of NC12 between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras under water after storms

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 08:51:46-05

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - Drivers are being warned that part of NC12 is covered in water Monday morning.

NCDOT Tweeted saying "Soundside flooding is worsening all along NC12 between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras. Currently, travel is NOT ADVISED on NC12."

Officials said if you have to venture out, be prepared for the conditions and drive with extreme caution.

This comes after heavy rain and strong wind hit the area Sunday night and the wind continues Monday morning.

