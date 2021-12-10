Roadway shut down in Suffolk after three-vehicle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - The 4200 block of Whaleyville Boulevard is closed Friday morning because of a crash.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the scene of a three vehicle crash around 7 a.m.

Following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, three people were taken to local hospitals. One person has life threatening injuries and the two others have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The roadway will be closed for the next few hours as the incident is being investigated.