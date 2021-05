AP FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2003, file photo, a freighter heads out to sea as traffic backs up on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in Norfolk, Va. Virginia officials announced plans Friday, Feb. 1, 2020. to create new habitat for about 25,000 seabirds after their nesting grounds were paved for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project, a case that highlighted weakened protections for birds under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

It’s time once again for tide gate testing at the HRBT, and both directions will close on I-64. The closures will happen for one hour in each direction, but separately overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Here are the scheduled time frames:

Eastbound- 2am to 3am

Westbound- 3am to 4am.

During the closures, VDOT advises heading over to I-664. The Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel will be your best alternate, helping you avoid all the traffic held up at HRBT.