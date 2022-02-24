VDOT needs public input on possible improvements for Battlefield Boulevard in Greenbrier

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is looking for the public's input for help on Battlefield Boulevard.

They said the input will help with a transportation study that is assessing potential operational and safety improvements for Battlefield Boulevard.

The improvements would start south of I-64, between Wal Mart Way and Gainsborough Square in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake.

"The study will identify and analyze traffic operations and safety issues along this heavily traveled corridor, with a focus on providing congestion mitigation, as well as enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit access. This analysis includes access and traffic improvements at the Battlefield Boulevard intersections such as Wal Mart Way, Volvo Parkway, and Byron Street/Thrasher Road," VDOT said.

If you have experience on that roadway, VDOT wants you to weigh in by clicking here.

Additionally, through March 10, you can view study materials with a presentation and an executive summary by clicking here.