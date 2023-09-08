Crash leads to power outage affecting thousands costumers, including 1 Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A power outage is affecting thousands of costumers in the Princess Anne/Red Mill area.

Officials say this is due to a motor vehicle crash in the area. The incident took place on Princess Anne Road in front of Three Oaks neighborhood.

About 2,100 or so costumers are without power at this time.

We had a crew at the scene where they saw several police vehicles, emergency response crews and a downed power line.

Angela Bohon/WTKR

As of right now, we know that one school, Princess Anne Middle, is without power. We have reached out to learn more.

There are no further details to release at this time. We are unsure as to when the power will be restored.

