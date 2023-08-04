Watch Now
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash on Northampton Blvd., Virginia Beach

Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 11:03:21-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place on Tuesday.

On August 1, at 7:52 p.m., members of the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Traffic Safety Unit responded to a motorcycle collision in the 4700 block of Northampton Blvd.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Northampton Blvd. and exited the roadway when it truck a tree in the median, according to officials.

The driver, 61-year-old Charles Payne, Jr., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This case is being investigated by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit and is open and ongoing.

If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, you are asked contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

