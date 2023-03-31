Virginia Beach Public Works to perform traffic signal work on Indian River Road April 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Traffic signal work will begin at the intersections of Indian River Road and Providence Road; Level Green Boulevard; and Sunnyside Drive on Sunday, April 2.

Crews with Virginia Beach Public Works will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., which will cause temporary traffic stops while new traffic signal equipment is installed.

The work is part of the Indian River Road / Providence Road Intersection Improvement project (CIP 100218).

When traveling the 6000 block of Indian River Road during this time, the public is urged to use alternate traffic routes and advised to use caution and observe all posted traffic control signs.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.