Weekend traffic alert: I-64 southside widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A full closure of exit 296 (George Washington Highway) from I-64 west will be happening on June 19, from 9 - 11 p.m.

VDOT said motorists should exit at Military Highway or follow detour signs to the I-464 exit and loop to I-64 east.

Motorists should also be prepared for overnight detours on northbound and southbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the following morning on the following dates:

Full directional closures of Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off- ramps from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following dates:



June 21 - northbound and southbound

June 22 - northbound only

June 23 - northbound and southbound

June 24 - southbound only

June 25- northbound and southbound, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Detour information will be designated with signage along the roadway, VDOT said.

All construction schedules are pending, due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Changes to the schedule will be updated on the project website on the traffic alerts page. Click here to view those updates.

This closure will allow construction crews to safely continue safely erect girders for the widening of the I-64 overpass as part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project.