WTKR Hampton Roads Traffic Log: Week of June 3-9

This log reports traffic issues and delays on Hampton Roads roads, bridges and highways for the week of June 3-June 9, 2024.

Vehicle Fire on I-264 heading west:

Occurred at around 4:10 a.m. on Monday morning. Closed the left shoulder and left lane but crews managed to clear it up relatively quickly.

First Warning Traffic: June 3 7 a.m.

Disabled Vehicle on VA-164 on the bridge near West Norfolk:

Worst case scenario for a driver, breaking down on a bridge where there is no shoulder to turn into. Left lane was closed, occurred around 5:45a.m on Monday morning.

Crash on I-664 near I-64 interchange and Powhatan Pkwy:

Quite a nasty crash as the weather started to pick up on Monday morning. The crash closed the north left shoulder and left lane. Crews got it cleared up around 7:30 a.m.

Crash on I-264 near Military Highway :

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. this morning. It closed down one lane heading east.

