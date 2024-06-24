Free ride service to stay at Oceanfront through October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're looking for a ride from one of the Freebee cars along the Oceanfront you're in luck – at least for a little while longer. The service has been extended another few months.

The Freebee rides were supposed to end June 30 with the end of the $1.2 million contract between the service and the city. However, city council approved a four-month contract extension to October 31 with more than $224,000 from the tourism tax fund.

"We didn't think it would be fair to discontinue it at the beginning of the summer season," said Virginia Beach mayor Bobby Dyer.

Though the service isn't the only free or affordable option on the Oceanfront, riders told News 3 they were glad to have the Freebee option.

"A lot of people come out here and they're enjoying themselves, so with a free Tesla they can get to where they need to be safely," said Korey Rensom of Virginia Beach.

News 3 reporter Erika Craven hopped aboard one of the cars to check it out. Drivers told her they've been extremely busy, especially as the summer season picks up. They also said they get some attention in the 100 percent electric vehicles, some of which have butterfly doors.

"Kid's love it. They think they're going back to the future," explained a driver.

Several drivers told News 3 they're glad the contract's been extended.

But the city's still deciding if Freebees will zip around the Oceanfront past October.

"It's a program that a lot of people like and some people don't like it with fairness to the competition like Ubers and taxis . . . You know transportation has been a priority but also a challenge to us lately so at least lets get through the summer and accommodate and figure out a better way to do things," explained Dyer.

If the city wants the service to continue, according to the city manager, they'll have to use money from the general fund or tourism investment fund.

For more information on the ride service visit the Freebee website.