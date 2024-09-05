What happened? This crash has closed Interstate 64 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 64 west, near Interstate 295, in eastern Henrico County.

A dramatic image captured from a VDOT camera showed the crashed tractor-trailer appearing to be leaning on an overhead highway sign.

"Traffic is being diverted at Exit 205," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "There are currently 3 miles of delays. Motorists should consider alternate routes to avoid additional delays."

Watch: Watch: Interstate 64 sign comes down after truck crash

Details including how the crash happened and the condition of the driver have not yet been released.

