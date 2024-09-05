Watch Now
What happened? This crash has closed Interstate 64 in Henrico County

A dramatic image captured from a VDOT camera showed the crashed tractor-trailer appearing to be leaning on an overhead highway sign.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 64 west, near Interstate 295, in eastern Henrico County.

"Traffic is being diverted at Exit 205," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "There are currently 3 miles of delays. Motorists should consider alternate routes to avoid additional delays."

Details including how the crash happened and the condition of the driver have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

