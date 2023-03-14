Watch Now
Tyson shutting down Virginia plant in May

Posted at 10:10 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 22:10:21-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Tyson announced on Monday that they will be shutting down their Glen Allen plant in May 2023.

The following statement was shared about the closure by the company:

After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to close our processing, broiler and hatching operations at our Glen Allen, Virginia plant effective May 12, 2023, and shift demand to other Tyson Foods facilities. While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business by optimizing operations and utilizing the full available capacity at each plant.

As always, our team members remain our top priority. We are working directly with impacted team members to help ensure they have the option to apply for open positions and relocation assistance where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities. We are also closely coordinating with state and local agencies and officials to provide resources and assistance for those who choose to remain in Glen Allen.

