University of Oklahoma social media reports active shooter on campus

Posted at 11:11 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 23:15:43-04

NORMAN, Okla. — Students at the University of Oklahoma are being urged to take action due to an active shooter.

In a post on the school's social media accounts an active shooter was reported at the Van Fleet Oval.

This is a live feed from the OU YouTube page of the area in question:

2 News is working to get more information and will update as we learn more.

