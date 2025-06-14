2 Minnesota state lawmakers shot in 'targeted' attack, reports say

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman were shot in "targeted" incidents late Friday, prompting Gov. Tim Walz to activate the state's Emergency Operation Center, KMSP reported, citing anonymous sources.

Local officials have not confirmed the identities of those shot. Walz posted on X that he is "monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon." Their conditions are unknown.

Multiple outlets report that the lawmakers were shot by someone impersonating a police officer.

"Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them," Walz said.

Both state legislators are members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

U.S. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries reacted to the incident.

"The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable. Praying hard for the victims and all who have been affected," he said.