At least 2 dead, multiple injured in shooting at a Kentucky Baptist church

Authorities said Sunday that at least two people have died following a shooting at a church in Lexington, Kentucky.

During a press conference, the Lexington Police Department said a 72-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were confirmed dead at Richmond Road Baptist Church. In addition, two men, who were also shot at the church, were being treated for injuries at an area hospital. Police confirmed that the suspected shooter was also dead.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on social media that one of the men injured in the shooting was a state police trooper.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries," Beshear said. "The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital. Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available.”

