Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in Utah

A suspect was taken into custody after three women were found dead at multiple scenes across Wayne County, Utah.

Two women were originally found dead Wednesday afternoon on an unidentified hiking trail near Capitol Reef National Park, and a third victim was later found dead inside a Wayne County home.

The suspect's vehicle was tracked through southern Utah and into northern Arizona before it was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Following a brief search, the suspect was apprehended without incident, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced early Thursday.

The first two victims were a woman in their 30s and a woman in their 60s, while the woman found in the home was in her 80s.

None of the victims has been identified as next of kin; notifications are underway.

Authorities have not said how the women died or whether they had any connection to the suspect.