‘They saved multiple lives’: Austin police release new video from mass shooting response

Police in Texas released new video Thursday from a weekend mass shooting that left 19 people shot and three victims dead, along with the gunman.

The Austin Police Department held a news conference after the county district attorney declined to charge three officers who shot and killed the suspected shooter, Ndiaga Diagne, after he opened fire early Sunday morning outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden.

The department shared portions of dramatic video showing the events as they unfolded. One officer’s body-worn camera video shows him passing people running for safety and hiding crouched behind a wall.

“It’s an AR-15!” someone is heard yelling. “Everybody down!” the officer yelled.

Austin Police Department Police body camera video shows an officer looking for the shooter as people hide nearby.

Police said officers arrived on scene within 57 seconds of receiving 911 calls about the shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Within minutes, three officers saw the suspect, who police say fired his weapon in the direction of officers. The three officers returned fire, striking and killing Diagne.

Police also released portions of 911 calls and a video recorded from a parked vehicle showing the gunman walking in a parking lot. He is shown wearing a sweatshirt reading “Property of Allah,” holding his rifle and raising it to fire at someone passing by.

Austin Police Department Video from a parked car recorded the shooter holding his rifle, then raising it and firing at someone passing by.

“I want to recognize the bravery of our officers, you saw that firsthand, as they ran into danger to stop this,” said Austin police chief Lisa Davis. “It’s quite clear they saved multiple lives.”

The three murder victims were identified as 21-year-old Savitha Shan, 19-year-old Ryder Harrington, and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson. Police said two victims remained hospitalized on Thursday and described one of them as being in “critical condition.”

Police said the FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism.

Diagne is reported to be from Senegal . The Department of Homeland Security told Scripps News Diagne, 53, entered the United States on a tourist visa in 2000 before becoming a lawful permanent resident by marriage in 2006 and naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2013.

At Thursday’s news conference, Chief Davis said police in New York may have done a welfare check on the shooter in 2022, but she did not think it resulted in him being committed for mental health treatment.

“I don’t know that they had enough to do a commitment for him,” Davis said. “What I’m hearing is they gave him resources to call, that type of thing.”

Scripps News obtained paperwork from Diagne’s 2022 divorce in Texas, in which the court found he had “a history or pattern of committing family violence.”

