Mattel unveils first Barbie designed to represent children with autism

Mattel has introduced a new Barbie designed to help children with autism feel seen and represented.

The doll, a first of its kind, includes characteristics meant to reflect some children on the autism spectrum. Its eyes are angled slightly to the side, a design choice intended to reflect how some autistic people may avoid eye contact. The doll also comes with a fidget spinner, noise-canceling headphones and a tablet.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Barbie collection honors Venus Williams and other women athletes

Mattel said it worked for more than a year with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network to develop the doll.

"Partnering with Barbie allowed us to share insights and guidance throughout the design process to ensure the doll fully represents and celebrates the autistic community, including the tools that help us be independent," said Colin Killick, executive director of Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Barbie releases first-ever doll with type 1 diabetes

To mark the launch, Mattel is donating more than 1,000 autistic Barbie dolls to hospitals that provide specialized services for children on the autism spectrum.

The doll is part of Barbie’s Fashionistas line, which includes dolls representing a wide range of disabilities and medical conditions, including diabetes, Down syndrome and blindness.

The doll is now available online and at retailers nationwide.