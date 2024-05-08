Miss USA titleholders speak out after Noelia Voigt's sudden resignation

Just days after the sudden resignation by Noelia Voigt, who relinquished her 2023 Miss USA crown, other Miss USA 2023 state titleholders are urging the Miss USA organization to release Voigt from her non-disclosure agreement so more questions can be answered about the circumstances surrounding her dramatic exit.

The 24-year-old who represented Utah when she won the Miss USA crown released a letter on social media indicating her resignation was based on "mental health" reasons. In a post on Instagram this week, Voigt said "Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023."

Scripps News Salt Lake city reported that a joint statement was released by other titleholders urging the pageant to release Voigt from an NDA she is under, "So that she is free to speak on her experiences and time as Miss USA."

Observant social media users pointed out that the first letter of each sentence in Voigt's statement spelled out "I AM SILENCED," as some wrote in comments below the post.

Voigt, who said in a statement that she is the first Venezuelan American to win Miss USA said, “My hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain."

Denise White, a crisis manager who has worked with Voigt, said social media users were perceptive in noticing the message hidden in her statement, Scripps News Salt Lake City reported.

The titleholders' joint statement said "The goal is to give Noelia her voice back," in releasing her from her confidentiality agreement. They requested a response from the Miss USA organization within 24 hours.

This week Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava, from New Jersey said she would be stepping down, writing in a statement, "After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."