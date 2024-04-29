Nashville Rock 'n' Roll Marathon runner dies after receiving urgent medical care

A runner in Nashville's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on Saturday died after receiving urgent medical attention on-site and then being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not release the person's identity, but race organizers said it was a 25-year-old man. Officials say the runner was 3:49 into the race when it happened in the Shelby Park portion of the race.

CPR was performed before he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series sent a statement with their condolences:

“It is with our deepest regret to confirm the death of a race participant at Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event. The runner received urgent medical attention by the on-site medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital where they sadly passed away. We appreciate the medical personnel who worked quickly to support the participant. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the race participant, and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."

Conditions were particularly warm for marathons on Saturday. The temperature at the start of the race was 70 degrees, and climbed into the 80s by early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Mortality during marathon events are considered rare. According to a 2019 study published in the Journal of the British Medical Association, there is an average of one death per 149,968 participants in marathon events. These incidents, the study says, generally happen late in races.

The study says that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was the most common cause of mortality.

This article was originally published by Hannah Urban for Scripps News Nashville.