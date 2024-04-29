The Sports Bra, a bar that only shows women's sports, expanding nationally

Oregon’s The Sports Bra, a bar that only shows women’s sports, is expanding with national franchises.

This comes amid increased interest in women’s sports, particularly with record numbers for women’s college basketball.

The Sports Bra will expand in partnership with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s organization — 776 Foundation — which has a two-year youth program for young people wanting to build a better future.

Terms of the partnership and level of investment have not been disclosed.

“At Seven Seven Six, we’re enthusiastic about the incredible advancement in women’s sports,” Ohanian said in a press release. “Our foundation is proud to back The Sports Bra, which is a welcoming place for everyone to celebrate these athletes’ feats. 100% of the returns from this investment will be donated to advance future generations of women athletes.”

Based in Portland, The Sports Bra has attracted fans from around the world. Jenny Nguyen, the bar’s founder and CEO, opened her bar two years ago and has seen much success.

“I had no idea the impact it would have on so many so quickly. Now I can see we’re just getting started,” Nguyen said in a press release. “With the support of Alexis and 776, we plan to bring The Bra to cities across the country and beyond, and continue to invest in our mission.”

Earlier this month, the women’s basketball championship game became the most-watched college basketball game ever (men’s or women’s), with 18.9 million viewers, according to ESPN. Its numbers surpassed last year’s NBA finals.

“This is an exhilarating time for women’s sports, and The Sports Bra has proven the strong need for more places to celebrate them. I envision a future full of Sports Bras everywhere doing what we do best: supporting women,” said Nguyen.