Trump says AG Bondi should release 'whatever she thinks is credible' regarding Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump is again blaming past White House administrations for the furor over records related to the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and is casting doubt on the overall credibility of the documents.

However, speaking Tuesday to reporters, he said the decision will be left up to Attorney General Pam Bondi to release anything in regards to the investigation into Epstein, a convicted sex offender who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

"[Bondi] has given us just a very quick briefing in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen," President Trump said. "... But she's handled it very well, and it's gonna be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release. "

His comments come as the Justice Department and FBI are struggling to calm the recent outcry among some Trump supporters and conservative personalities over the administration's handling of the Epstein documents. It began after the FBI released a memo saying their review uncovered no "incriminating client list," despite longstanding speculation that one existed.

Earlier Monday, House Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to compel the Trump administration to release any records related to the Epstein investigation. The proposal also sought to highlight division among Republicans over the issue.

The measure, introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., was narrowly rejected in the House Rules Committee in a 5–7 vote. Only one Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, joined Democrats in supporting the measure.

Khanna’s amendment would have directed Attorney General Bondi to “retain, preserve, and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration of Jeffrey Epstein,” and release the information within 30 days.