Where Saturday’s Powerball ranks in the top 10 lottery jackpots

It has been since May 31 that anyone has hit all six numbers in the multistate Powerball lottery, causing the jackpot to grow with each drawing.

On Wednesday, the streak of drawings without a winner reached 41, as no one matched the five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot was worth almost $1.4 billion. Without a winner, Saturday's jackpot will be even larger—$1.8 billion—making it the biggest Powerball prize of 2025.

But where does Saturday's drawing rank among the largest jackpots in U.S. history? Here’s a look:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (Powerball)

$1.8 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Powerball)

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (Powerball)

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 (Mega Millions)

$1.568 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Powerball)

$1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 (Mega Millions)

$1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 (Mega Millions)

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (Powerball)

$1.27 billion – Dec. 27, 2024 (Mega Millions)

$1.13 billion – March 26, 2024 (Mega Millions)

Jackpot amounts are based on winners choosing the 29-year annuity option.

According to Powerball officials, higher interest rates have increased annuity payouts. Although the odds of winning haven’t changed over the past decade, four of Powerball’s five largest jackpots have occurred in the last three years during a period of high federal interest rates.

If someone wins Saturday’s jackpot, they can choose either the $1.8 billion annuity paid over 29 years or a lump sum of about $826.4 million before taxes.

In the last decade, there have been 69 Powerball jackpot winners, but only one opted for the annuity instead of the cash payout.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. Powerball also offers prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, with the odds of winning any prize at about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. Since the lottery lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, there have typically been six to nine jackpot winners each year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have been won since 2015.

