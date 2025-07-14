Wildfires at Grand Canyon, Gunnison National Parks prompt evacuations and cause major disruptions

Firefighters at the Grand Canyon are racing to contain two raging wildfires that have devastated a historic lodge and forced the closure of a section of the park for the remainder of the season.

The fires, located approximately 35 miles apart, include the White Sage Fire, the larger of the two, which has scorched about 50,000 acres on the park's north side. To the south, the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned nearly 6,000 acres.

Officials suspect that a lightning strike may have ignited both blazes, fueled by extreme heat, dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds affecting the Grand Canyon region in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, aerial bucket drops were used to slow the fires' progress, but aerial retardant drops — chemical agents used to control wildfires — could not be deployed due to safety concerns. Structures impacted by the fires included a lodge, a visitor center, a gas station, a wastewater treatment facility, and an administrative building.

Officials are particularly concerned about a potential chlorine gas leak from the wastewater treatment center. The use of aerial retardant drops in the vicinity of the leak could exacerbate the situation.

Due to health risks, visitors, hikers, and some firefighters were evacuated over the weekend. The Grand Canyon is a popular tourist destination, attracting approximately five million visitors each year. The North Rim, where the White Sage Fire is burning, is typically less crowded, offering a more tranquil experience. However, it is now closed for the rest of the season due to the extensive damage.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs believes the federal government played a role in allowing the fire to expand so quickly, and has called for an investigation into the government's response.

"While the flame was started with a lightning strike, the federal government chose to manage that fire as a controlled burn during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer," Hobbs said in a statement. "I am calling on the federal government for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the management of the Fire and a report detailing the decisions that led to this devastating outcome."

The Grand Canyon, meanwhile, is not the only national park grappling with wildfires. The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in western Colorado is also facing a blaze nearly 6,000 acres in size, suspected to have been sparked by lightning late last week. In light of the situation, Colorado's governor has declared a state of emergency, with an air quality emergency in effect through Monday.

While Gunnison National Park is smaller than the Grand Canyon, receiving around 400,000 visitors annually, both parks exemplify the growing challenges faced by firefighters as a result of changing weather patterns.

