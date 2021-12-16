Welcome Back! USNS John Lenthall returns home in time for the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. - The USNS John Lenthall, Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force fleet replenishment oiler, has returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a 5-month deployment.

The oiler travelled 35,000 nautical miles over 150 days. Starting from the Eastern Atlantic Ocean all the way to the wide and very rough seas of the Indian Ocean with only 72 civil service mariners onboard.

“We all worked tirelessly around the clock to get the vessel ready for a last minute-emergent deployment overseas,” said Lenthall’s Operation Chief Lewis S. Montague. “Now that we are returning home to NAVSTA, I know everyone is looking forward to the holiday season. Being home is a great way to ring in the New Year.”

The USNS John Lenthall was able to securely deliver 4.5 million gallons of fuel and 48 pallets of critical cargo and supplies during 23 underway replenishments with 15 U.S. Navy and allied surface combatant ships at-sea.

The ship did more than just deliver fuel and replenish though, Lenthall also served as an ambassador during Task Force 65’s Aegean Sea and Black Sea operations.

The crew was able to provide timely logistic services to USS Porter as she conducted interoperability exercises with regional Navy ships from different countries such as: Turkey, Georgia, and Romania.

While in the Mediterranean Sea, Lenthall was able to support Porter’s participation in a French-led multilateral maritime war at sea exercise, Polaris 21.

The exercise involved the participation of a 6,000-strong workforce, 65 aircraft, one submarine, and 23 ships from across NATO’s alliance.

It creating opportunities for NATO and partner nations to work together to integrate and validate lessons learned in order to improve real-world operations.

Fleet replenishment oilers play a vital role in the Navy’s logistics system. The continue to make it possible for combatant ships to stay forward deployed in order to protect America’s interests worldwide.