Va. student killed coming home from store remembered as a 'beautiful soul'

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Greensville High School freshman Sean Shewey was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while he walked with his brother's fiancée along South Braxton Avenue in the town of Jarratt.

One of Shewey's Greensville High School classmates was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

"I heard a pop and saw the young lady go down," a witness, who asked not to be identified, said of the woman injured in the shooting. "I heard another pop and then he went down.”

Shewey's friends said the teenager was on his way to the store to buy juice and cookies for his two-year-old niece when he was shot.

Provided to WTVR Sean Shewey

"To hear that he was shot, nobody can believe it because nowadays there are kids that are out here doing bad things. He wasn’t one of them," friend Jennifer Pickett said.

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old student who lived across the street from Shewey. That teen, investigators said, had a rifle.

"We have no motive at this point in our investigation," Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt said. "I understand [the suspect is] an Honor Student at the high school, getting ready to graduate.”

Greensville High School did not open to students on Wednesday as the community dealt with the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

Shewey was remembered as a quiet young man who would be quick to help friends in need. He also participated on the high school track team.

"He spent the whole summer working out and made it for Freshman year," Pickett said. "He was a beautiful soul.”

