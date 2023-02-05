VB restaurants and hotels see big economic boost from Polar Plunge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the largest fundraisers for the Special Olympics is back! The Polar Plunge, sponsored in part by News 3, returned to Virginia Beach Saturday.

It's a much needed economic boost for the resort city, as thousands of people filled the Oceanfront participating in the events during a not-so-busy winter season.

"It's just a time of year when things are a lot slower. Everybody has to live a little different than in the summertime when it's hustle and bustle down here," said Eric Emerson, General Manager of Waterman's Surfside Grille.

The hustle and bustle at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was in full swing Saturday as people took a plunge in the Atlantic, braving the cold temperatures, all in support of Special Olympics Virginia.

"We got the oldest and the youngest members here and in the plunge. Nobody should say they're too young or too old to do this plunge and raise money for the Special Olympics because we brought a 95-year-old and 16-month-old out here"

With the event raising a record breaking $1.55 million, Emerson says events like this in the winter months helps them earn big bucks.

"Without these events there will certainly be less people in town and adding them only adds to everything else," Emerson.

But it's not just restaurants. Hotels are also bringing in the cash.

"It's a time period when hotels don't usually fill up, that we have availability and events like the Polar Plunge give hotels that extra boost, and that extra revenue that keep us going in the off season" said John Zirkle, Virginia Beach Hotel Association President.

Zirkle estimates that close to 2,000 rooms were booked by plungers and supporters. He also told News 3 events like this help tourism in the resort city.

"There's a big trickle-down benefit that I think a lot of people don't realize when you have an event like that, and it does get some extra hours in for the people that are working," said Zirkle.

This year's plunge putting a lot of money towards local business, and a good cause. All funds from the plunge will support more than 18,000 Special Olympics Virginia athletes.