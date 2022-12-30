VCU mistakenly tells applicants they had been accepted

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University mistakenly sent emails to potential future students that told them they had been accepted into the university.

The email included an invitation to an open house and addressed the recipients as "accepted students."

Hours after that email was sent, VCU said Fall 2023 applicants received another message stating the first email had been sent by mistake.

The admissions office said they had not made final decisions on all of the fall applicants at that time.

The university issued an apology, but would not say how many people received the e-mails.

The school said anyone with a complete application on file as of Tuesday will hear from them by Jan. 23,