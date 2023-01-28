VCU student killed was crossing street on campus, university officials say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student was killed crossing a street on the school's main campus Friday morning, according to university officials.

"It is with profound sadness that we share news about the death of VCU student Mahrokh Khan," VCU Student Affairs Vice President Aaron J. Hart and VCU Police Chief John Venuti said in a joint statement.

Mahrokh was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at Laurel and West Main streets, which is the intersection adjacent to the Gladding Residence Center, the Altria Theater and Monroe Park, just before 9 a.m., according to officials.

The student was taken to VCU Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Hart and Venuti said Richmond Police are "actively investigating."

"The VCU Division of Student Affairs and VCU Police join President Rao and the entire VCU community in extending our sincerest condolences to Mahrokh’s family, friends and all who knew her," the statement reads.

Officials said the university's counseling services are available to students and that VCU faculty and staff can access support resources online.

"We remind all community members to please be aware of the importance of sharing the roads in and around VCU," officials said. "Using designated crosswalks, staying focused on traffic signals and sharing intersections are ways in which drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can stay safe."

Officials also urged cyclists and pedestrians "not to use phones, or ear buds, while traveling, as these can distract you from your surroundings."

"Please follow posted speed limits, travel slowly through busy intersections and keep an eye out for others on roadways," officials wrote.

