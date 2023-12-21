Virginia Beach family thankful for community's help after house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man said he and his family are lucky to be alive after his house caught fire earlier this week.

"If I had slept 10 minutes longer, we wouldn't be talking," Don Wilburn, who woke up to his home on fire Wednesday morning, said.

Wilburn has lived on Maitland Drive for the last 30 years, but early Wednesday, his home and everything he owned went up in smoke.

John Hood

"There was just so much smoke we had to crawl out on our hands and knees," Wilburn said.

Wilburn, his brother, and his son Brandon were all asleep when he woke up to flames beginning to consume his home.

Wilburn was able to get his brother out of the house and then went back inside to grab Brandon, who was still asleep.

"He [Brandon] came around the corner, and I think that's where he hit his head and to catch himself he put his hands out and it was hot wall," Don said.

Brandon was taken to Norfolk General where he is now being treated for burns to his hands.

Wilburn said his son is a chef at the Rustic Spoon in Red Mill.

Once his job learned what happened they started a Gofundme that as of Thursday has raised close to $4,000.

"You know we're doing this to make sure he has the financial stability to get him back on his feet," Ryan Hines, with the Rustic Spoon, said.

John Hood

"For an employer to care an employee that much, my child it means everything," Wilburn said.

Wilburn has home insurance but said he is beyond grateful for how kind the community has been to his family.

"I really appreciate that and that restaurant, what a group of people," Wilburn said.

The Rustic Spoon will also be taking clothing donations at its two locations in Virginia Beach for Brandon and his family.

Wilburn said his dog and bird were also rescued out of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

