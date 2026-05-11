Virginia native 1st Lt. Kendrick Key found dead after going missing in Morocco

RICHMOND, Va. — One of two U.S. service members who went missing in southwestern Morocco has been found dead and identified as a Richmond native, according to a news release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

First Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key, 27, of Richmond was assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He served as a 14A Air Defense Artillery officer.

“Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” said Brig. Gen Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key’s family as we honor his life and service.”

Key and his fellow service member went missing May 2 on a hike after taking part in annual multinational military exercises in Morocco.

“They were not actively taking part in any training. The day’s exercises had concluded, and, from our understanding, they were out on a recreational hike,” an official said last weekend.

Key was a platoon leader assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

He earned a marketing degree from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina and entered the military in 2023 as an officer candidate.

Key earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2024 as an Air Defense Artillery officer and later completed the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

He joined Charlie Battery in 2025 and was known for the care he showed for his soldiers, his commitment to others and relationships he built, Sunday's news release said.

“Kendrick embodied the highest standards of service as a selfless, inspirational leader whose unwavering dedication to his Soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within our ranks,” said Lt. Col. Chris Couch, commander of 5-4 ADAR. “The 5-4 ADAR family mourns the loss of an exceptional teammate, and our heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Key family.”

During his time in the Army, Key was awarded the Army Achievement Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

